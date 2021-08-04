PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.97 and last traded at $115.83. 15,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 40,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORP. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 120.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter.

