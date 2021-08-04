Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading Down 2.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.14 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). Approximately 250,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 558,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market cap of £186.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.30.

In related news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

