Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Shares Down 5.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 296,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 497,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.88.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.