Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Up 2.5%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.31 and last traded at $100.31. 133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

