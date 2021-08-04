eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 772,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,580,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of £8.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.08.

In other eve Sleep news, insider Masood Choudhry acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

