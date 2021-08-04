CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) shares traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. 2,773,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,589,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74.

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

