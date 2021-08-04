The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 753.05 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 756 ($9.88). Approximately 52,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 142,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £501.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

