Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Hold

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNF. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 1,151,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,585. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $38,505,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $25,234,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

