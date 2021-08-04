1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 26,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

