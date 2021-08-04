Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

