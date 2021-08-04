Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.96 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005884 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $70.96 million and $620,706.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00808173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00092298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

