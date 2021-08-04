PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $541,509.64 and approximately $238.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.04 or 0.99996164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00071144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

