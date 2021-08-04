MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00808173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00092298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042294 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 324,197,167 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

