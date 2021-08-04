Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,393. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.32.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.