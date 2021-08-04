Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 367,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,937. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $944.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

