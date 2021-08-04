Stafi (FIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.42 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00256612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00034434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

