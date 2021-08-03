Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Hayward stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32.

Get Hayward alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.