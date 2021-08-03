General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GE stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,392,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,180. General Electric has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $905.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.80.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

