PAID Network Hits Market Capitalization of $33.54 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and $738,390.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,097.94 or 1.00020841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00849368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

