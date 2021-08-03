CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.27 million.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 261,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

