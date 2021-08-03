Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Honest has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $96,317.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00103325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00145628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,169.58 or 1.00193208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00848109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.