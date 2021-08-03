Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Issues Earnings Results

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%.

SLCT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 55,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,943. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

