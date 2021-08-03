TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

TGTX stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 4,310,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

