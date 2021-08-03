Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 110,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

