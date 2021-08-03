Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $3.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $13.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

AAWW stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. 469,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

