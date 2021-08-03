Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.30

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Function X has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $447,673.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.90 or 1.00180340 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032112 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006382 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00071185 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011292 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
