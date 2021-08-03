easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$12.10 during trading on Tuesday. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

