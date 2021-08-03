Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 215,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,337. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Everbridge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,184,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

