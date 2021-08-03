Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $528 million-$531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.68 million.Tenable also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. 921,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,498.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

