Standard Protocol Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.95 million and $528,140.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00102336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00146376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.95 or 0.99869874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00849624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,696,674 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

