Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Buyback $1.50 billion in Stock

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.10.

GPN traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,238. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

