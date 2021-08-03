WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.