HashCoin (HSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,639.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $418,698.56 and $55,639.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

