Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Acquires 2,200 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 14,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $404.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

