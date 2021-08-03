KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee Sells 10,387 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christen E.J. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22.

KREF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 342,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,331. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

