Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $12.11 on Tuesday, hitting $583.89. 366,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.32 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -291.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.29.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

