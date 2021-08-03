Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $58.23 or 0.00152386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $117,808.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

