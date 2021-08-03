IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $8.22 million and $76,036.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

