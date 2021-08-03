AMO Coin (AMO) Price Up 47.4% Over Last Week

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and $2.65 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 47.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00062554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00809890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042347 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.