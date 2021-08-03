Citadel (CTL) Trading Down 34.4% This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Citadel has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $138,617.96 and approximately $12.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

