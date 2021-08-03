Helix Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 361.5% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $80,076.84 and $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

