ZumCoin Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

