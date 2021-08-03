National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NSA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 618,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,084. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

