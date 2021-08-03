Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

