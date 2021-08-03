Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00.

Altice USA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. 6,322,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $62,224,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $45,363,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

