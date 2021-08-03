Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Sells 10,098 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christen E.J. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,331. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

