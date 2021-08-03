Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil Sells 7,529 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $9.51 on Tuesday, hitting $192.62. 4,416,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

