Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Keith R. Leonard Sells 996 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $999.61. The stock had a trading volume of 325,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $911.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $1,001.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

