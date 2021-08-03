Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,338,333 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,338,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $2,020,882.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 860,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,980. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

