Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,338,333 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,338,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $2,020,882.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 860,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,980. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.