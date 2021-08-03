QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 162,126 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96.
- On Monday, May 24th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70.
Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,827,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.