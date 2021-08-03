QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 162,126 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,827,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

